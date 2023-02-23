Sun Life Financial Inc. Trims Stock Position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Sun Life Financial Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 34.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,755 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,999 shares during the quarter. Sun Life Financial Inc.’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $264,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Barings LLC raised its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Barings LLC now owns 3,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 7,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $873,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. 77.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

Colgate-Palmolive Price Performance

Colgate-Palmolive stock opened at $74.46 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.84, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.28. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52 week low of $67.84 and a 52 week high of $83.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $76.31 and a 200-day moving average of $76.02.

Colgate-Palmolive Announces Dividend

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 317.08% and a net margin of 9.93%. The company had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. Colgate-Palmolive’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 23rd were issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 20th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is presently 88.26%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Monday, November 21st. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Barclays reduced their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 target price for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.09.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through Oral, Personal and Home Care and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.