Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.26 EPS

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The energy company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.26, Briefing.com reports. Sunrun had a return on equity of 1.23% and a net margin of 3.35%. The firm had revenue of $609.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $588.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.11) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.0% on a year-over-year basis.
Sunrun stock traded down $1.38 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $22.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,074,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,099,007. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.45 and a 200-day moving average of $28.37. The stock has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a PE ratio of 83.04 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.74. Sunrun has a one year low of $16.80 and a one year high of $39.13.
In other news, CEO Mary Powell sold 1,896 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.21, for a total transaction of $59,174.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 189,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,907,865.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Sunrun news, insider Edward Harris Fenster sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.45, for a total value of $1,222,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,293,871 shares in the company, valued at $31,635,145.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Mary Powell sold 1,896 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.21, for a total value of $59,174.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 189,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,907,865.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 251,143 shares of company stock valued at $6,646,751 in the last quarter. 4.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on RUN. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Sunrun from $70.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Sunrun from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Barclays cut Sunrun from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. TheStreet raised Sunrun from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Sunrun from $72.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sunrun presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.94.
Sunrun, Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership and maintenance of residential solar energy systems. It sells solar service offerings and installs solar energy systems for homeowners. Customers can access its products through three channels: direct-to-consumer, solar partnerships, and strategic partnerships.
