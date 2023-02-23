Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) Shares Gap Up on Strong Earnings

Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $24.08, but opened at $25.80. Sunrun shares last traded at $24.38, with a volume of 2,600,312 shares.

The energy company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.26. Sunrun had a return on equity of 1.23% and a net margin of 3.35%. The firm had revenue of $609.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $588.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.11) EPS. Sunrun’s revenue was up 40.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Get Sunrun alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Sunrun from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $52.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Sunrun to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Sunrun from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.94.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, insider Edward Harris Fenster sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.45, for a total value of $1,222,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,293,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,635,145.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, insider Jeanna Steele sold 849 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.31, for a total value of $26,582.19. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 154,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,837,551.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Edward Harris Fenster sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.45, for a total transaction of $1,222,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,293,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,635,145.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 251,143 shares of company stock worth $6,646,751. 4.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Sunrun by 64.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,149 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sunrun during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its position in shares of Sunrun by 3,750.0% during the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,540 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Sunrun by 92.0% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,622 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares during the period. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sunrun in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 86.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sunrun Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.74. The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.45 and a 200-day moving average of $28.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.04 and a beta of 2.26.

About Sunrun

(Get Rating)

Sunrun, Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership and maintenance of residential solar energy systems. It sells solar service offerings and installs solar energy systems for homeowners. Customers can access its products through three channels: direct-to-consumer, solar partnerships, and strategic partnerships.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sunrun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunrun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.