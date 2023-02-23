Superior Plus Corp. Expected to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of ($0.14) Per Share (TSE:SPB)

Superior Plus Corp. (TSE:SPB – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Atb Cap Markets lowered their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for Superior Plus in a research report issued on Monday, February 20th. Atb Cap Markets analyst N. Heywood now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.14) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.07). The consensus estimate for Superior Plus’ current full-year earnings is $0.57 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Superior Plus’ Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.17) EPS.

Get Superior Plus alerts:

SPB has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Superior Plus from C$13.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Superior Plus from C$15.50 to C$14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 14th. National Bankshares upped their price objective on Superior Plus from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 23rd. ATB Capital reduced their price target on Superior Plus from C$12.50 to C$12.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Superior Plus from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from C$13.00 to C$13.50 in a research report on Friday, December 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$13.05.

Superior Plus Stock Up 1.0 %

Superior Plus Dividend Announcement

Superior Plus stock opened at C$10.71 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of C$2.16 billion and a PE ratio of 357.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 147.15, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.16. Superior Plus has a one year low of C$9.44 and a one year high of C$12.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$10.82 and a 200 day moving average of C$10.57.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.72%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. Superior Plus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2,400.00%.

About Superior Plus

(Get Rating)

Superior Plus Corp. engages in the energy distribution business. It operates through two segments, U.S. Propane Distribution and Canadian Propane Distribution. The U.S. Propane Distribution segment distributes and sells propane, heating oil, and other liquid fuels in the Northeast, Atlantic, the Southeast, the Midwest, and California.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Superior Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Superior Plus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.