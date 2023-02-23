Sylvamo Co. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 (NYSE:SLVM)

Sylvamo Co. (NYSE:SLVM – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 21st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 6th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share on Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th.
Sylvamo Stock Up 0.9 %
SLVM stock opened at $46.33 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $47.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.35 and a beta of 1.23. Sylvamo has a fifty-two week low of $28.37 and a fifty-two week high of $57.38.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
SLVM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Sylvamo from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Bank of America cut Sylvamo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Sylvamo Company Profile
Sylvamo Corporation produces and supplies printing paper in Latin America, Europe, and North America. The company offers uncoated freesheet for paper products, such as cutsize and offset paper; and markets pulp, aseptic, and liquid packaging board, as well as coated unbleached kraft papers. It also produces hardwood pulp, including bleached hardwood kraft and bleached eucalyptus kraft; bleached softwood kraft; and bleached chemi-thermomechanical pulp.
See Also
