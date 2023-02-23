Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1.05

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.05 and traded as high as $1.14. Synchronoss Technologies shares last traded at $1.03, with a volume of 246,027 shares changing hands.

SNCR has been the topic of several recent research reports. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Synchronoss Technologies from $3.50 to $2.75 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com lowered Synchronoss Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reduced their price target on Synchronoss Technologies to $4.60 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Synchronoss Technologies by 109.2% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 522,750 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 272,880 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Synchronoss Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $385,000. AWM Investment Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Synchronoss Technologies by 108.6% in the fourth quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 3,160,270 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,953,000 after acquiring an additional 1,645,476 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Synchronoss Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $94,000. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Synchronoss Technologies by 85.6% in the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 856,655 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $529,000 after acquiring an additional 395,026 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.09% of the company’s stock.

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of cloud and enterprise solutions. The firm offers software-based activation for connected devices globally. Its platform includes cloud home, personal cloud content transfer and out-of-box experience, advance messaging and email suite, journey creation and advisor, digital coach, digital portal, activation, Internet of Things (IoT), and smart buildings.

