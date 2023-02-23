Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1.05

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.05 and traded as high as $1.14. Synchronoss Technologies shares last traded at $1.03, with a volume of 246,027 shares changing hands.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
SNCR has been the topic of several recent research reports. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Synchronoss Technologies from $3.50 to $2.75 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com lowered Synchronoss Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reduced their price target on Synchronoss Technologies to $4.60 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th.
Synchronoss Technologies Price Performance
The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38.
Synchronoss Technologies Company Profile
Synchronoss Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of cloud and enterprise solutions. The firm offers software-based activation for connected devices globally. Its platform includes cloud home, personal cloud content transfer and out-of-box experience, advance messaging and email suite, journey creation and advisor, digital coach, digital portal, activation, Internet of Things (IoT), and smart buildings.
