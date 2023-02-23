Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Position Raised by Verition Fund Management LLC

Verition Fund Management LLC increased its position in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) by 510.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 445,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 372,725 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $12,567,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 5.2% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,547,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $236,077,000 after purchasing an additional 423,606 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 2.6% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,202,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $203,106,000 after purchasing an additional 184,290 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 853.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,218,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $216,471,000 after purchasing an additional 5,566,481 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 52.5% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,078,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $112,651,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 1.3% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,901,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $107,763,000 after buying an additional 50,226 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.97% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on SYF shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Synchrony Financial from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. JMP Securities upped their price target on Synchrony Financial from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Synchrony Financial from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Synchrony Financial from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Synchrony Financial from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Synchrony Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.27.

Insider Activity

Synchrony Financial Trading Up 1.3 %

In related news, insider Margaret M. Keane sold 68,369 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total value of $2,495,468.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 762,786 shares in the company, valued at $27,841,689. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Synchrony Financial stock opened at $35.45 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Synchrony Financial has a 12 month low of $27.22 and a 12 month high of $43.58. The stock has a market cap of $15.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.63.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.14. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 17.51% and a return on equity of 24.07%. The business had revenue of $4.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.48 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Synchrony Financial will post 5.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Synchrony Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 6th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 3rd. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.08%.

Synchrony Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Synchrony Financial engages in the provision of consumer financial services. It operates through three sales platforms: Retail Card, Payment Solutions, and CareCredit. The Retail Card platform is a provider of private label credit cards, and also provides Dual Cards and small-and medium-sized business credit products.

Featured Articles

