Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The medical device company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative net margin of 8.59% and a negative return on equity of 8.34%. The firm had revenue of $223.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. Tandem Diabetes Care’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Tandem Diabetes Care updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

Tandem Diabetes Care Stock Performance

Tandem Diabetes Care stock traded down $2.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $37.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 613,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 963,043. The firm has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.43 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $42.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.95. The company has a current ratio of 4.81, a quick ratio of 4.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Tandem Diabetes Care has a twelve month low of $33.51 and a twelve month high of $123.96.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TNDM has been the topic of several research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a report on Thursday, January 26th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $80.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $92.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.36.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tandem Diabetes Care

In other Tandem Diabetes Care news, COO David B. Berger sold 10,000 shares of Tandem Diabetes Care stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.25, for a total value of $402,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 3,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $121,917.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TNDM. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 42.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,484 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $638,000 after purchasing an additional 1,632 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 40.8% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 5,330 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $620,000 after purchasing an additional 1,545 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 10.0% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,263 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $586,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care during the fourth quarter valued at about $524,000. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care during the fourth quarter valued at about $460,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.50% of the company’s stock.

About Tandem Diabetes Care

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc engages in the design, development, and commercialization of products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. Its flagship product, t:slim X2 Insulin Delivery System, operates as a small insulin pump. The company was founded by Paul M. DiPerna on January 27, 2006, and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

