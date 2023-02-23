Tarku Resources (CVE:TKU) Stock Price Down 8.3%

Tarku Resources Ltd. (CVE:TKU – Get Rating) dropped 8.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06. Approximately 236,250 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 40% from the average daily volume of 396,543 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

Tarku Resources Trading Down 8.3 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$0.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.05. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.50 million, a PE ratio of -2.07 and a beta of -0.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.44.

Tarku Resources Company Profile

Tarku Resources Ltd. engages in the exploration of mineral resources in Quebec and Arizona. The company explores for gold, lead, zinc, silver, copper, manganese, nickel, and platinum group element deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Apollo project covering 96 claims with an area of 5,273 hectares; Admiral project comprising 78 claims with an area of 4,334 hectares; and Atlas project consisting of 74 claims with an area of 4,111 hectares located in Quebec.

Featured Stories

