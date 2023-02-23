TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK) Stock Price Up 6.4%

TaskUs, Inc. (NASDAQ:TASKGet Rating)’s stock price rose 6.4% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $20.77 and last traded at $20.75. Approximately 369,717 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 44% from the average daily volume of 257,637 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.50.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TASK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of TaskUs from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of TaskUs from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of TaskUs from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of TaskUs from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of TaskUs to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TaskUs currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.38.

TaskUs Price Performance

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 2.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 3.07 and a current ratio of 3.07.

Institutional Trading of TaskUs

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TASK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of TaskUs by 395.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 35,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,350,000 after acquiring an additional 28,015 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in TaskUs by 142.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 67,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,596,000 after purchasing an additional 39,603 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in TaskUs by 10.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in TaskUs by 11.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 500,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,247,000 after purchasing an additional 53,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in TaskUs during the first quarter valued at approximately $108,000. 27.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TaskUs Company Profile

TaskUs, Inc provides digital outsourcing services for companies worldwide. It offers digital customer experience that consists of omni-channel customer care services primarily delivered through digital channels; and other solutions, including customer care services for new product or market launches, trust and safety solutions, and customer acquisition solutions.

