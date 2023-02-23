TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK) Stock Price Up 6.4%

TaskUs, Inc. (NASDAQ:TASK – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 6.4% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $20.77 and last traded at $20.75. Approximately 369,717 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 44% from the average daily volume of 257,637 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.50.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TASK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of TaskUs from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of TaskUs from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of TaskUs from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of TaskUs from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of TaskUs to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TaskUs currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.38.

TaskUs Price Performance

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 2.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 3.07 and a current ratio of 3.07.

Institutional Trading of TaskUs

TaskUs Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TASK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of TaskUs by 395.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 35,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,350,000 after acquiring an additional 28,015 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in TaskUs by 142.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 67,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,596,000 after purchasing an additional 39,603 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in TaskUs by 10.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in TaskUs by 11.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 500,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,247,000 after purchasing an additional 53,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in TaskUs during the first quarter valued at approximately $108,000. 27.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TaskUs, Inc provides digital outsourcing services for companies worldwide. It offers digital customer experience that consists of omni-channel customer care services primarily delivered through digital channels; and other solutions, including customer care services for new product or market launches, trust and safety solutions, and customer acquisition solutions.

