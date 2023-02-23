Tastemaker Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TMKR) Position Boosted by Glazer Capital LLC

Glazer Capital LLC increased its holdings in Tastemaker Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TMKR – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,511,163 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,131 shares during the quarter. Glazer Capital LLC owned about 5.04% of Tastemaker Acquisition worth $15,066,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Tastemaker Acquisition by 318.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,901 shares in the last quarter. RPO LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tastemaker Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth $179,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tastemaker Acquisition by 45.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 23,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 7,392 shares in the last quarter. OTA Financial Group L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Tastemaker Acquisition by 35.8% during the 3rd quarter. OTA Financial Group L.P. now owns 38,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 10,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tastemaker Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth $515,000. 69.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tastemaker Acquisition Price Performance

TMKR opened at $10.47 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.11. Tastemaker Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.84 and a fifty-two week high of $10.49.

Tastemaker Acquisition Company Profile

Tastemaker Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on companies in the restaurant, hospitality, and related technology and services sectors.

Further Reading

