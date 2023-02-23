TB SA Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:TBSA) Shares Bought by Glazer Capital LLC

Glazer Capital LLC lifted its position in TB SA Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:TBSA – Get Rating) by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,063,859 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 304,009 shares during the quarter. Glazer Capital LLC owned approximately 4.26% of TB SA Acquisition worth $10,532,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Prelude Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of TB SA Acquisition by 54.5% in the 2nd quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 15,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 5,450 shares in the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of TB SA Acquisition by 57.4% in the 1st quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 24,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TB SA Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TB SA Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $304,000. Finally, CSS LLC IL lifted its position in shares of TB SA Acquisition by 34.7% in the 2nd quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 90,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $888,000 after acquiring an additional 23,366 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TBSA opened at $10.19 on Thursday. TB SA Acquisition Corp has a 52 week low of $9.68 and a 52 week high of $10.60. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.00.

TB SA Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to identify African companies that promote environmental, social and governance, ESG, and principles.

