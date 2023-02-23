TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The oil and gas company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.08), Briefing.com reports. TechnipFMC had a negative net margin of 3.46% and a negative return on equity of 1.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.12) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. TechnipFMC updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.
TechnipFMC Stock Up 11.2 %
Shares of NYSE:FTI traded up $1.48 during trading on Thursday, hitting $14.70. The stock had a trading volume of 5,503,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,183,474. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.88 and its 200 day moving average is $11.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $6.56 billion, a PE ratio of -29.48 and a beta of 1.79. TechnipFMC has a 12 month low of $5.47 and a 12 month high of $15.30.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
FTI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Benchmark began coverage on shares of TechnipFMC in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on TechnipFMC from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of TechnipFMC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.45.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On TechnipFMC
About TechnipFMC
TechnipFMC plc is an energy service company, which engages in the provision of solutions for the production and transformation of hydrocarbons. It operates through the following segments: Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment engages in designs and manufactures products and systems, performs engineering, procurement and project management, and provides services used by oil and gas companies involved in offshore exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on TechnipFMC (FTI)
- NVIDIA: AI and Gaming Lead The Way Forward
- Joby Aviation Stock Preps For Takeoff
- Intel Management Testing Investors Long-term Commitments
- Apple Takes A Breather, But The Signals Are Clear
- 3 Midcap Energy Stocks Set For Triple-Digit Earnings Growth
Receive News & Ratings for TechnipFMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TechnipFMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.