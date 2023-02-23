TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The oil and gas company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.08), Briefing.com reports. TechnipFMC had a negative net margin of 3.46% and a negative return on equity of 1.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.12) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. TechnipFMC updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

TechnipFMC Stock Up 11.2 %

Shares of NYSE:FTI traded up $1.48 during trading on Thursday, hitting $14.70. The stock had a trading volume of 5,503,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,183,474. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.88 and its 200 day moving average is $11.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $6.56 billion, a PE ratio of -29.48 and a beta of 1.79. TechnipFMC has a 12 month low of $5.47 and a 12 month high of $15.30.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FTI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Benchmark began coverage on shares of TechnipFMC in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on TechnipFMC from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of TechnipFMC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.45.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TechnipFMC

About TechnipFMC

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FTI. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of TechnipFMC by 65.1% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,461 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,943 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 199.5% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,612 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 4,404 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new position in shares of TechnipFMC in the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. Ethic Inc. acquired a new stake in TechnipFMC in the first quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TechnipFMC during the 1st quarter worth about $107,000. 94.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TechnipFMC plc is an energy service company, which engages in the provision of solutions for the production and transformation of hydrocarbons. It operates through the following segments: Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment engages in designs and manufactures products and systems, performs engineering, procurement and project management, and provides services used by oil and gas companies involved in offshore exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas.

