Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) Price Target Raised to C$71.00 at TD Securities

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK – Get Rating) (TSE:TECK) had its price target upped by equities research analysts at TD Securities from C$67.00 to C$71.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

TECK has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$64.00 to C$72.00 in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com cut shares of Teck Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$55.00 to C$53.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$65.00 to C$70.00 in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Teck Resources has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.71.

Shares of TECK traded down $1.72 on Thursday, reaching $40.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,159,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,869,117. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.41, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.00. Teck Resources has a 12-month low of $24.72 and a 12-month high of $46.90.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TECK. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in Teck Resources in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teck Resources during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of Teck Resources during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Teck Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its position in shares of Teck Resources by 39.2% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.15% of the company’s stock.

Teck Resources Limited is a resource company, which engages in mining and development of mineral properties. It organized into business units focused on steelmaking coal, copper, zinc, and energy. The firm also offers lead, silver, molybdenum and various specialty and other metals, chemicals and fertilizers.

