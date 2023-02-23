Tekla Life Sciences Investors (NYSE:HQL) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.33 Per Share

Tekla Life Sciences Investors (NYSE:HQL – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 27th will be given a dividend of 0.33 per share on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 24th. This is a boost from Tekla Life Sciences Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31.

Tekla Life Sciences Investors has decreased its dividend by an average of 1.0% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Tekla Life Sciences Investors Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:HQL opened at $14.33 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.63. Tekla Life Sciences Investors has a 12-month low of $13.03 and a 12-month high of $17.14.

Institutional Trading of Tekla Life Sciences Investors

About Tekla Life Sciences Investors

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HQL. Logan Stone Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tekla Life Sciences Investors in the fourth quarter worth $2,257,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Tekla Life Sciences Investors by 397.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 148,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,108,000 after buying an additional 118,509 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tekla Life Sciences Investors in the first quarter worth $662,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Tekla Life Sciences Investors by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 444,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,310,000 after buying an additional 36,706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tekla Life Sciences Investors in the second quarter worth $514,000. Institutional investors own 15.95% of the company’s stock.

Tekla Life Sciences Investors operates as a closed-end investment fund, which engages in the investment in the life sciences industry. It invests in biotechnology, pharmaceutical, diagnostics, managed healthcare, medical equipment, hospitals and healthcare information technology and services. The company was founded on February 20, 1992 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

