Tekla Life Sciences Investors (NYSE:HQL) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.33 Per Share

Tekla Life Sciences Investors (NYSE:HQL – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 27th will be given a dividend of 0.33 per share on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 24th. This is a boost from Tekla Life Sciences Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31.
Tekla Life Sciences Investors has decreased its dividend by an average of 1.0% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.
Tekla Life Sciences Investors Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:HQL opened at $14.33 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.63. Tekla Life Sciences Investors has a 12-month low of $13.03 and a 12-month high of $17.14.
About Tekla Life Sciences Investors
Tekla Life Sciences Investors operates as a closed-end investment fund, which engages in the investment in the life sciences industry. It invests in biotechnology, pharmaceutical, diagnostics, managed healthcare, medical equipment, hospitals and healthcare information technology and services. The company was founded on February 20, 1992 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.
