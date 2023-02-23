Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) Issues Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of -$0.55–$0.45 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of -$0.41. The company issued revenue guidance of $610.00 million-$625.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $642.43 million. Teladoc Health also updated its FY 2023 guidance to -$1.75–$1.25 EPS.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 31st. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $46.52.

NYSE:TDOC traded up $0.89 on Wednesday, reaching $29.43. 6,278,705 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,314,812. Teladoc Health has a 52 week low of $21.60 and a 52 week high of $79.90. The firm has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 2.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.63.

In other news, insider Arnnon Geshuri sold 2,398 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.35, for a total value of $65,585.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 74,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,032,569.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In related news, SVP Daniel Trencher sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.21, for a total value of $30,210.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $616,525.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Arnnon Geshuri sold 2,398 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.35, for a total transaction of $65,585.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 74,317 shares in the company, valued at $2,032,569.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,648 shares of company stock valued at $192,825. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd lifted its position in Teladoc Health by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd now owns 11,000 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC raised its position in Teladoc Health by 27.6% in the 4th quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 10,971 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 2,370 shares during the last quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 9,939 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 38.7% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,746 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,882 shares during the period. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP grew its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 3,094 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure.

