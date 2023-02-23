Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of ($1.75)-($1.25) for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of ($1.43). The company issued revenue guidance of $2.55-$2.675 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.70 billion. Teladoc Health also updated its FY 2023 guidance to -$1.75–$1.25 EPS.
TDOC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. StockNews.com upgraded Teladoc Health to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $45.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Teladoc Health from $45.00 to $37.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Teladoc Health currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $46.52.
TDOC stock traded up $0.89 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $29.43. 6,278,705 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,314,812. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 1.03. Teladoc Health has a 12 month low of $21.60 and a 12 month high of $79.90. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Teladoc Health in the 1st quarter valued at about $218,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Teladoc Health by 18.8% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,710 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,205,000 after acquiring an additional 2,640 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 2.3% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 130,916 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $9,443,000 after purchasing an additional 2,921 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 10.8% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 107,908 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $8,237,000 after purchasing an additional 10,559 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 11,451 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $826,000 after buying an additional 827 shares during the period. 84.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure.
