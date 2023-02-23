Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) Shares Gap Down on Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday after Oppenheimer lowered their price target on the stock from $37.00 to $35.00. The stock had previously closed at $29.43, but opened at $28.51. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Teladoc Health shares last traded at $26.49, with a volume of 4,250,475 shares trading hands.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com upgraded Teladoc Health to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. SVB Leerink upgraded Teladoc Health from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday. SVB Securities raised Teladoc Health from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Teladoc Health from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Teladoc Health from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Teladoc Health presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.00.

In other Teladoc Health news, insider Arnnon Geshuri sold 2,398 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.35, for a total transaction of $65,585.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 74,317 shares in the company, valued at $2,032,569.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Arnnon Geshuri sold 2,398 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.35, for a total value of $65,585.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 74,317 shares in the company, valued at $2,032,569.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Daniel Trencher sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.21, for a total value of $30,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,408 shares in the company, valued at $616,525.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,648 shares of company stock valued at $192,825 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Teladoc Health by 879.2% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,475,319 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $148,625,000 after buying an additional 4,018,300 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System acquired a new stake in Teladoc Health during the second quarter worth about $123,089,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Teladoc Health during the fourth quarter worth about $34,632,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 313.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,658,323 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $39,220,000 after buying an additional 1,257,493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 9,904.2% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,100,167 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $26,019,000 after buying an additional 1,089,170 shares in the last quarter. 84.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.64.

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure.

