Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of ($0.55)-($0.45) for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of ($0.43). The company issued revenue guidance of $610-$625 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $648.72 million. Teladoc Health also updated its FY 2023 guidance to -$1.75–$1.25 EPS.

Teladoc Health Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TDOC traded up $0.89 on Wednesday, hitting $29.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,278,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,314,812. Teladoc Health has a 12 month low of $21.60 and a 12 month high of $79.90. The company has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a current ratio of 3.13.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TDOC has been the subject of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Teladoc Health from $45.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Teladoc Health from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Teladoc Health from $45.00 to $37.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Teladoc Health from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Teladoc Health from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $46.52.

Insider Buying and Selling at Teladoc Health

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Teladoc Health

In other Teladoc Health news, SVP Daniel Trencher sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.21, for a total value of $30,210.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $616,525.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other news, SVP Daniel Trencher sold 1,000 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.21, for a total transaction of $30,210.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $616,525.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Arnnon Geshuri sold 1,500 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.82, for a total value of $47,730.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 74,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,364,766.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 6,648 shares of company stock valued at $192,825 in the last 90 days. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TDOC. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Teladoc Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,632,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Teladoc Health by 9,904.2% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,100,167 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $26,019,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089,170 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in Teladoc Health by 187.6% in the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 696,760 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $16,478,000 after purchasing an additional 454,528 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Teladoc Health by 300.9% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 508,535 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $11,905,000 after purchasing an additional 381,678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in Teladoc Health in the 4th quarter valued at $5,486,000. Institutional investors own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

Teladoc Health Company Profile

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure.

