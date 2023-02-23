Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of ($0.55)-($0.45) for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of ($0.43). The company issued revenue guidance of $610-$625 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $648.72 million. Teladoc Health also updated its FY 2023 guidance to -$1.75–$1.25 EPS.
Teladoc Health Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:TDOC traded up $0.89 on Wednesday, hitting $29.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,278,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,314,812. Teladoc Health has a 12 month low of $21.60 and a 12 month high of $79.90. The company has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a current ratio of 3.13.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
TDOC has been the subject of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Teladoc Health from $45.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Teladoc Health from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Teladoc Health from $45.00 to $37.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Teladoc Health from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Teladoc Health from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $46.52.
Insider Buying and Selling at Teladoc Health
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Teladoc Health
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TDOC. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Teladoc Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,632,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Teladoc Health by 9,904.2% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,100,167 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $26,019,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089,170 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in Teladoc Health by 187.6% in the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 696,760 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $16,478,000 after purchasing an additional 454,528 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Teladoc Health by 300.9% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 508,535 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $11,905,000 after purchasing an additional 381,678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in Teladoc Health in the 4th quarter valued at $5,486,000. Institutional investors own 84.14% of the company’s stock.
Teladoc Health Company Profile
Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure.
