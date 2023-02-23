Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) Upgraded to “Outperform” at SVB Leerink

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOCGet Rating) was upgraded by analysts at SVB Leerink from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a $34.00 price objective on the health services provider’s stock. SVB Leerink’s price target points to a potential upside of 15.53% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. SVB Securities upgraded shares of Teladoc Health from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $45.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $45.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Teladoc Health currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.07.

Teladoc Health Stock Up 3.1 %

TDOC stock opened at $29.43 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.64. The company has a quick ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Teladoc Health has a 52 week low of $21.60 and a 52 week high of $79.90.

Insider Activity at Teladoc Health

In related news, SVP Daniel Trencher sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.80, for a total value of $26,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 21,408 shares in the company, valued at $573,734.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Daniel Trencher sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.80, for a total value of $26,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 21,408 shares in the company, valued at $573,734.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Arnnon Geshuri sold 2,398 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.35, for a total transaction of $65,585.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 74,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,032,569.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,648 shares of company stock worth $192,825 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Teladoc Health

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Teladoc Health by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,286 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in Teladoc Health by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 104,140 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,639,000 after acquiring an additional 854 shares in the last quarter. Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health during the second quarter worth about $267,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 29.5% during the second quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 110,953 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,685,000 after buying an additional 25,292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 11.8% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 9,075 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 957 shares in the last quarter. 84.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Teladoc Health Company Profile

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure.

Further Reading

