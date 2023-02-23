Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) Upgraded to “Outperform” at SVB Leerink

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at SVB Leerink from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a $34.00 price objective on the health services provider’s stock. SVB Leerink’s price target points to a potential upside of 15.53% from the stock’s current price.
Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. SVB Securities upgraded shares of Teladoc Health from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $45.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $45.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Teladoc Health currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.07.
TDOC stock opened at $29.43 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.64. The company has a quick ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Teladoc Health has a 52 week low of $21.60 and a 52 week high of $79.90.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Teladoc Health by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,286 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in Teladoc Health by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 104,140 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,639,000 after acquiring an additional 854 shares in the last quarter. Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health during the second quarter worth about $267,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 29.5% during the second quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 110,953 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,685,000 after buying an additional 25,292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 11.8% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 9,075 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 957 shares in the last quarter. 84.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure.
