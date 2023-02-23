Telefónica (NYSE:TEF) Cut to Hold at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Telefónica (NYSE:TEF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Telefónica from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Barclays raised their target price on Telefónica from €3.90 ($4.15) to €4.10 ($4.36) in a report on Monday, November 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Telefónica from €4.10 ($4.36) to €4.20 ($4.47) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. StockNews.com raised Telefónica from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Telefónica from €2.70 ($2.87) to €2.50 ($2.66) and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $4.00.

Telefónica Stock Performance

Telefónica stock opened at $4.03 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 403.40 and a beta of 0.61. Telefónica has a 52-week low of $3.10 and a 52-week high of $5.39.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Telefónica

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Telefónica during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Telefónica during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Telefónica by 88.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,116 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 4,743 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Telefónica in the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, AlphaQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Telefónica in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. 6.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Telefónica SA engages in the provision of communication, information and entertainment solutions. It operates through the following brands: Telefónica, Movistar, O2, and Vivo. The company was founded on April 19, 1924 and is headquartered in Madrid, Spain.

