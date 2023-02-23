Tellurian (NYSEAMERICAN:TELL) Hits New 1-Year Low After Insider Selling

Tellurian Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TELL – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $1.38 and last traded at $1.38, with a volume of 12474434 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $1.51.

Specifically, Chairman Charif Souki sold 562,364 shares of Tellurian stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.43, for a total value of $804,180.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 15,565,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,259,111.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,061,927 shares of company stock valued at $13,739,866. Insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Tellurian alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TELL shares. Bank of America cut shares of Tellurian from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $4.00 to $1.50 in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Tellurian from $6.00 to $5.00 in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.60.

Tellurian Trading Up 8.0 %

Institutional Trading of Tellurian

The firm has a market cap of $841.58 million, a P/E ratio of -5.73 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Tellurian during the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tellurian in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tellurian in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tellurian in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Columbia Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Tellurian in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. 39.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tellurian

(Get Rating)

Tellurian, Inc engages in producing natural gas and investing in natural gas projects. It develops a portfolio of natural gas production, liquefied natural gas (LNG) marketing, and infrastructure assets that include an LNG terminal facility and an associated pipeline in southwest Louisiana. The company was founded by Charif Souki and Martin Houston in 1957 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Tellurian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tellurian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.