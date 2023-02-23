Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TERN) Shares Purchased by Vivo Capital LLC

Vivo Capital LLC raised its holdings in Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TERN – Get Rating) by 120.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,899,372 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,224,239 shares during the quarter. Terns Pharmaceuticals makes up about 3.8% of Vivo Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Vivo Capital LLC owned about 0.23% of Terns Pharmaceuticals worth $34,747,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TERN. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $995,000. Ikarian Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,736,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals by 213.7% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 277,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,000 after purchasing an additional 189,178 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Terns Pharmaceuticals by 307.9% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,240,000 after acquiring an additional 377,427 shares during the period.

Get Terns Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Terns Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 1.8 %

NASDAQ TERN traded up $0.18 on Thursday, hitting $10.28. 5,886 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 298,466. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.75. The company has a market cap of $386.63 million, a P/E ratio of -4.81 and a beta of -1.01. Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.45 and a 1-year high of $11.44.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Buying and Selling

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on TERN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals from $9.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 29th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.60.

In related news, Director Orbimed Advisors Llc purchased 137,931 shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.25 per share, for a total transaction of $999,999.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,882,854 shares in the company, valued at $35,400,691.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Orbimed Advisors Llc acquired 137,931 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.25 per share, with a total value of $999,999.75. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,882,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,400,691.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Vivo Opportunity, Llc acquired 758,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.25 per share, with a total value of $5,499,995.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 4,340,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,466,537. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 21.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Terns Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small-molecule single-agent and combination therapy candidates for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) and obesity. The company develops TERN-101, a liver-distributed and non-bile acid farnesoid X receptor agonist, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of NASH; and TERN-201, a vascular adhesion protein-1 inhibitor that is in Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of NASH.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TERN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TERN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Terns Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terns Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.