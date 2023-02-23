Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TERN) Shares Purchased by Vivo Capital LLC

Vivo Capital LLC raised its holdings in Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TERN – Get Rating) by 120.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,899,372 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,224,239 shares during the quarter. Terns Pharmaceuticals makes up about 3.8% of Vivo Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Vivo Capital LLC owned about 0.23% of Terns Pharmaceuticals worth $34,747,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TERN. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $995,000. Ikarian Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,736,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals by 213.7% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 277,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,000 after purchasing an additional 189,178 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Terns Pharmaceuticals by 307.9% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,240,000 after acquiring an additional 377,427 shares during the period.
Terns Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 1.8 %
NASDAQ TERN traded up $0.18 on Thursday, hitting $10.28. 5,886 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 298,466. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.75. The company has a market cap of $386.63 million, a P/E ratio of -4.81 and a beta of -1.01. Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.45 and a 1-year high of $11.44.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, Director Orbimed Advisors Llc purchased 137,931 shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.25 per share, for a total transaction of $999,999.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,882,854 shares in the company, valued at $35,400,691.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Orbimed Advisors Llc acquired 137,931 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.25 per share, with a total value of $999,999.75. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,882,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,400,691.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Vivo Opportunity, Llc acquired 758,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.25 per share, with a total value of $5,499,995.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 4,340,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,466,537. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 21.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
About Terns Pharmaceuticals
Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small-molecule single-agent and combination therapy candidates for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) and obesity. The company develops TERN-101, a liver-distributed and non-bile acid farnesoid X receptor agonist, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of NASH; and TERN-201, a vascular adhesion protein-1 inhibitor that is in Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of NASH.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Terns Pharmaceuticals (TERN)
- NVIDIA: AI and Gaming Lead The Way Forward
- Joby Aviation Stock Preps For Takeoff
- Intel Management Testing Investors Long-term Commitments
- Apple Takes A Breather, But The Signals Are Clear
- 3 Midcap Energy Stocks Set For Triple-Digit Earnings Growth
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TERN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TERN – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Terns Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terns Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.