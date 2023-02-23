Terra Classic One Day Volume Tops $71.65 Million (LUNC)

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 22nd. One Terra Classic coin can now be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Terra Classic has traded down 6.3% against the US dollar. Terra Classic has a total market capitalization of $976.10 million and approximately $71.65 million worth of Terra Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Belrium (BEL) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00010585 BTC.
- TRON (TRX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0698 or 0.00000285 BTC.
- Tezos (XTZ) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00005900 BTC.
- Terra (LUNA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00007405 BTC.
- aelf (ELF) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001062 BTC.
- Adshares (ADS) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00004460 BTC.
- GXChain (GXC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001988 BTC.
- BitShares (BTS) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000049 BTC.
Terra Classic Profile
Terra Classic uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 23rd, 2019. Terra Classic’s total supply is 6,869,759,885,396 coins and its circulating supply is 5,915,134,603,838 coins. The Reddit community for Terra Classic is https://reddit.com/r/terraluna and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Terra Classic’s official Twitter account is @terra_money. The official website for Terra Classic is terra.money. Terra Classic’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money.
Buying and Selling Terra Classic
