TerraClassicUSD Market Capitalization Reaches $262.55 Million (USTC)

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 22nd. TerraClassicUSD has a market capitalization of $262.55 million and approximately $18.20 million worth of TerraClassicUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TerraClassicUSD coin can now be bought for $0.0268 or 0.00000111 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, TerraClassicUSD has traded down 13.5% against the dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.29 or 0.00083984 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.58 or 0.00056210 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0820 or 0.00000340 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00010352 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0835 or 0.00000346 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.73 or 0.00027841 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001120 BTC.
- PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001719 BTC.
- Kava (KAVA) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00003764 BTC.
- Fetch.ai (FET) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001843 BTC.
About TerraClassicUSD
TerraClassicUSD (USTC) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 24th, 2019. TerraClassicUSD’s total supply is 9,800,876,977 coins and its circulating supply is 9,799,083,803 coins. TerraClassicUSD’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money. TerraClassicUSD’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for TerraClassicUSD is terra.money.
Buying and Selling TerraClassicUSD
