TerraClassicUSD Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $13.71 Million (USTC)

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 23rd. One TerraClassicUSD coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0267 or 0.00000112 BTC on exchanges. TerraClassicUSD has a total market capitalization of $261.35 million and $13.71 million worth of TerraClassicUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, TerraClassicUSD has traded down 5.2% against the US dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.68 or 0.00082375 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.70 or 0.00057325 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00010301 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0803 or 0.00000336 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0828 or 0.00000346 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.67 or 0.00027909 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001123 BTC.
- PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001737 BTC.
- Kava (KAVA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00003819 BTC.
- Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000258 BTC.
About TerraClassicUSD
TerraClassicUSD uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 24th, 2019. TerraClassicUSD’s total supply is 9,800,850,123 coins and its circulating supply is 9,799,049,166 coins. The official message board for TerraClassicUSD is medium.com/terra-money. TerraClassicUSD’s official website is terra.money. TerraClassicUSD’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here.
TerraClassicUSD Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraClassicUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TerraClassicUSD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TerraClassicUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
