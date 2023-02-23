Terran Orbital Co. (NYSE:LLAP) Major Shareholder Beach Point Capital Management Sells 1,004,522 Shares

Terran Orbital Co. (NYSE:LLAP – Get Rating) major shareholder Beach Point Capital Management sold 1,004,522 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.03, for a total transaction of $3,043,701.66. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 710,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,151,545.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Beach Point Capital Management also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Terran Orbital alerts:

On Monday, February 6th, Beach Point Capital Management sold 1,523 shares of Terran Orbital stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.00, for a total transaction of $3,046.00.

On Thursday, February 2nd, Beach Point Capital Management sold 20,823 shares of Terran Orbital stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.02, for a total transaction of $42,062.46.

On Wednesday, January 11th, Beach Point Capital Management sold 7,411 shares of Terran Orbital stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.51, for a total transaction of $11,190.61.

On Monday, January 9th, Beach Point Capital Management sold 17,207 shares of Terran Orbital stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.50, for a total value of $25,810.50.

On Tuesday, January 3rd, Beach Point Capital Management sold 67,708 shares of Terran Orbital stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.53, for a total value of $103,593.24.

On Friday, December 30th, Beach Point Capital Management sold 5,933 shares of Terran Orbital stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.50, for a total transaction of $8,899.50.

On Thursday, December 22nd, Beach Point Capital Management sold 44,529 shares of Terran Orbital stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.50, for a total transaction of $66,793.50.

On Monday, November 28th, Beach Point Capital Management sold 3,175 shares of Terran Orbital stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.71, for a total transaction of $8,604.25.

On Friday, November 25th, Beach Point Capital Management sold 8,813 shares of Terran Orbital stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.71, for a total transaction of $23,883.23.

Terran Orbital Stock Up 71.3 %

Shares of Terran Orbital stock traded up $1.22 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $2.93. 176,102,070 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,659,600. Terran Orbital Co. has a 1 year low of $1.29 and a 1 year high of $12.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.70 and its 200 day moving average is $2.52.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Terran Orbital from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Terran Orbital from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Terran Orbital has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Terran Orbital during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Terran Orbital during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Terran Orbital by 60.5% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 18,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 6,861 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in Terran Orbital by 71.1% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 19,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 8,084 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp acquired a new stake in Terran Orbital during the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. 76.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Terran Orbital Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Terran Orbital Corporation manufactures, owns, and operates satellites and related space-based solutions that provide earth observation, data and analytics to defense, intelligence, civil, and commercial end users in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Satellite Solutions and Earth Observation Solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Terran Orbital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terran Orbital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.