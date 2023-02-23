Tezos (XTZ) Price Tops $1.40 on Top Exchanges

Tezos (XTZ) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on February 23rd. Tezos has a total market capitalization of $1.30 billion and $256.76 million worth of Tezos was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Tezos has traded up 22.8% against the dollar. One Tezos coin can currently be bought for $1.40 or 0.00005823 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Tezos alerts:

Belrium (BEL) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00010657 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0697 or 0.00000289 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00007357 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001087 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00004462 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001980 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Tezos Coin Profile

Tezos (XTZ) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 30th, 2018. Tezos’ total supply is 949,479,049 coins and its circulating supply is 928,066,172 coins. The official message board for Tezos is forum.tezosagora.org. The Reddit community for Tezos is https://reddit.com/r/tezos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Tezos’ official Twitter account is @tezos and its Facebook page is accessible here. Tezos’ official website is www.tezos.com.

Tezos Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Tezos is a new decentralized blockchain that governs itself by establishing a true digital commonwealth. It facilitates formal verification, a technique that mathematically proves the correctness of the code governing transactions and boosts the security of the most sensitive or financially weighted smart contracts.Tezos takes a fundamentally different approach to governance by creating governance rules for stakeholders to approve of protocol upgrades that are then automatically deployed on the network. When a developer proposes a protocol upgrade, they can attach an invoice to be paid out to their address upon approval and inclusion of their upgrade. This approach provides a strong incentive for participation in the Tezos core development and further decentralizes the maintenance of the network. It compensates developers with tokens that have immediate value rather than forcing them to seek corporate sponsorships, foundation salaries, or work for Internet fame alone.Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (main source), TzStats (backup)”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tezos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tezos should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tezos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Tezos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tezos and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.