Thales (OTCMKTS:THLEF) Trading 2% Higher

Thales S.A. (OTCMKTS:THLEF – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $140.00 and last traded at $139.45. Approximately 380 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 4% from the average daily volume of 364 shares. The stock had previously closed at $136.66.

THLEF has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group downgraded shares of Thales from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Thales from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded shares of Thales from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $129.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $122.45.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Thales stock. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Thales S.A. ( OTCMKTS:THLEF Get Rating ) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000. 20.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Thales SA provides various solutions for civilian and military customers in the aeronautics, space, defense, security, ground transportation, and digital security markets worldwide. It operates through Aerospace, Transport, Defence & Security, and Digital Identity & Security segments. The company offers communications, command, and control systems; mission services and support; protection and mission/combat systems; surveillance, detection, and intelligence systems; training and simulation solutions for air, land, naval, and joint forces; and digital identity and security solutions.

