Thales (OTCMKTS:THLEF) Trading 2% Higher

Thales S.A. (OTCMKTS:THLEF – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $140.00 and last traded at $139.45. Approximately 380 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 4% from the average daily volume of 364 shares. The stock had previously closed at $136.66.
THLEF has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group downgraded shares of Thales from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Thales from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded shares of Thales from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th.
The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $129.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $122.45.
Thales SA provides various solutions for civilian and military customers in the aeronautics, space, defense, security, ground transportation, and digital security markets worldwide. It operates through Aerospace, Transport, Defence & Security, and Digital Identity & Security segments. The company offers communications, command, and control systems; mission services and support; protection and mission/combat systems; surveillance, detection, and intelligence systems; training and simulation solutions for air, land, naval, and joint forces; and digital identity and security solutions.
