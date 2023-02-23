The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Position Boosted by Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,544 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in Boeing were worth $671,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in BA. Tevis Investment Management lifted its stake in Boeing by 69.6% during the second quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 195 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Boeing by 88.7% during the third quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 266 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Boeing during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Selway Asset Management purchased a new stake in Boeing during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Boeing by 200.9% during the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 325 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BA. Credit Suisse Group set a $200.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Boeing from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $213.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Boeing in a research report on Monday, November 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on shares of Boeing from $185.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Boeing from $185.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Boeing currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $225.41.

Shares of BA stock opened at $205.76 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $204.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $173.42. The Boeing Company has a 12 month low of $113.02 and a 12 month high of $221.33.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($1.80). The firm had revenue of $19.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.10 billion. The company’s revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($7.69) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes (BCA), Defense, Space and Security (BDS), Global Services (BGS), and Boeing Capital (BCC). The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

