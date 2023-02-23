The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Shares Sold by Eaton Vance Management

Eaton Vance Management lowered its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 10.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,633,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 666,571 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $404,853,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in Charles Schwab in the third quarter worth $25,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Selway Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the third quarter worth $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Exos TFP Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.49% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Charles Schwab

In other news, Director Charles A. Ruffel sold 5,176 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.88, for a total transaction of $418,634.88. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $976,464.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Charles A. Ruffel sold 5,176 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.88, for a total value of $418,634.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $976,464.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 121,066 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.84, for a total value of $9,423,777.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 60,223,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,687,789,378.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 682,643 shares of company stock worth $54,555,107. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Charles Schwab Stock Performance

SCHW stock traded down $0.79 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $79.21. The company had a trading volume of 1,327,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,466,335. The firm has a market cap of $143.83 billion, a PE ratio of 22.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12 month low of $59.35 and a 12 month high of $93.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $80.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.03.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.03). Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 23.85% and a net margin of 34.60%. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.55 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. This is an increase from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $87.00 to $81.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 30th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $87.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $120.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.27.

About Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

Further Reading

