The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Inc. (NYSE:GCV) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.12

The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Inc. (NYSE:GCV – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share by the investment management company on Friday, March 24th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th.
The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Stock Down 0.6 %
Shares of GCV opened at $5.00 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.17. The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund has a fifty-two week low of $4.70 and a fifty-two week high of $6.54.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund news, insider Mario J. Gabelli sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.36, for a total transaction of $26,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,110,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,949,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.
The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Company Profile
The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
