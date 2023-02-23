The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Inc. (NYSE:GCV) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.12

The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Inc. (NYSE:GCV – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share by the investment management company on Friday, March 24th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th.

The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of GCV opened at $5.00 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.17. The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund has a fifty-two week low of $4.70 and a fifty-two week high of $6.54.

Get The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund news, insider Mario J. Gabelli sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.36, for a total transaction of $26,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,110,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,949,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund

The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its stake in shares of The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,151,858 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,529,000 after acquiring an additional 31,858 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 900,730 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,324,000 after acquiring an additional 6,484 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund by 713.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,456 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 9,171 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund by 43.9% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 39,800 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 12,136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund by 197.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 464,414 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,842,000 after acquiring an additional 308,105 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Rating)

The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.