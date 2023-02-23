The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Nemetschek (ETR:NEM) a €53.00 Price Target

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €53.00 ($56.38) price target on Nemetschek (ETR:NEM – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on NEM. Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €50.00 ($53.19) price objective on shares of Nemetschek in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €55.00 ($58.51) price target on shares of Nemetschek in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. DZ Bank set a €45.00 ($47.87) price target on shares of Nemetschek in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Berenberg Bank set a €55.00 ($58.51) price target on shares of Nemetschek in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Barclays set a €52.00 ($55.32) price target on shares of Nemetschek in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th.

Nemetschek stock opened at €52.44 ($55.79) on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is €50.34 and its 200-day moving average is €52.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.19, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.81. Nemetschek has a 1 year low of €42.78 ($45.51) and a 1 year high of €94.78 ($100.83). The company has a market cap of $6.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.61, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.09.

Nemetschek SE provides software solutions for architecture, engineering, construction, media, and entertainment markets in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Design, Build, Manage, and Media & Entertainment. The Design segment offers software solutions primarily under the Allplan, Graphisoft, Solibri, Precast, Vectorworks, SCIA, dRofus, Data Design System, Frilo, and RISA brands for architects, designers, engineers, structural engineers, specialist planners, and landscape designers, as well as developers and general contractors.

