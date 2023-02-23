The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) PT Lowered to $24.00

The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by research analysts at Barrington Research from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Barrington Research’s target price points to a potential upside of 27.86% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on HCKT. StockNews.com lowered The Hackett Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 24th. Craig Hallum lowered The Hackett Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of HCKT traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $18.77. The stock had a trading volume of 33,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 160,668. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.28 and its 200 day moving average is $21.03. The Hackett Group has a 12-month low of $17.60 and a 12-month high of $24.78. The company has a market capitalization of $595.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.80.

The Hackett Group ( NASDAQ:HCKT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.01. The Hackett Group had a return on equity of 24.32% and a net margin of 13.89%. The firm had revenue of $70.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. Research analysts forecast that The Hackett Group will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC raised its position in shares of The Hackett Group by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 17,915 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P raised its position in shares of The Hackett Group by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 84,674 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,725,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of The Hackett Group by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 41,951 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $796,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of The Hackett Group by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 11,682 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investment Management of Virginia LLC grew its stake in shares of The Hackett Group by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC now owns 170,254 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,468,000 after buying an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.62% of the company’s stock.

The Hackett Group, Inc engages in the provision of business and technology consulting services. The firm’s services include benchmarking, executive advisory, business transformation, enterprise performance management, training and advisory to global business services. It also produces digital transformation including robotic process automation and enterprise cloud application implementation.

