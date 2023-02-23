The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) Declares $0.43 Quarterly Dividend

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 22nd, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.425 per share by the insurance provider on Tuesday, April 4th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%.

The Hartford Financial Services Group has increased its dividend payment by an average of 9.6% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. The Hartford Financial Services Group has a payout ratio of 17.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect The Hartford Financial Services Group to earn $9.41 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.70 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 18.1%.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HIG opened at $77.15 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $24.54 billion, a PE ratio of 14.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.52. The Hartford Financial Services Group has a fifty-two week low of $60.17 and a fifty-two week high of $79.44.

Insider Activity

The Hartford Financial Services Group ( NYSE:HIG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.45. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 18.15% and a net margin of 8.12%. The firm had revenue of $6.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Hartford Financial Services Group will post 8.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP David C. Robinson sold 18,534 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.93, for a total value of $1,388,752.62. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1 shares in the company, valued at $74.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Michael R. Fisher sold 4,916 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.69, for a total transaction of $372,092.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,287 shares in the company, valued at $400,173.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP David C. Robinson sold 18,534 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.93, for a total value of $1,388,752.62. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 61,351 shares of company stock worth $4,645,363 over the last three months. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of The Hartford Financial Services Group

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $250,000. Toroso Investments LLC increased its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 9.2% during the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 3,897 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. PFS Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $229,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 14.7% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,153 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter worth $216,000. 89.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on HIG shares. Barclays boosted their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $84.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.00.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Company Profile

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc is an insurance and financial services company. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, Property & Casualty Other Operations, Group Benefits, Hartford Funds, and Corporate. The Commercial Lines segment provides workers’ compensation, property, automobile, liability and umbrella coverage under several different products.

