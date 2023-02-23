The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Sold by Allstate Corp

Allstate Corp reduced its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,613 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 257 shares during the quarter. Allstate Corp’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $13,414,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HD. BCK Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth $2,933,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth $1,554,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 14,628 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 791,318 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $236,865,000 after purchasing an additional 24,640 shares during the period. 68.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on HD shares. Wedbush increased their price target on Home Depot from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com lowered Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Home Depot in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $337.00 target price on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on Home Depot from $323.00 to $310.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Home Depot from $340.00 to $332.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $331.45.

Home Depot stock traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $296.08. 1,378,473 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,430,460. The firm has a market capitalization of $303.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.76, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.93. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $264.51 and a fifty-two week high of $347.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.86. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $319.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $306.13.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.26 by $0.04. Home Depot had a return on equity of 4,929.40% and a net margin of 10.87%. The company had revenue of $35.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.21 EPS. Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 9th will be paid a dividend of $2.09 per share. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 8th. This is a boost from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.90. Home Depot’s payout ratio is presently 45.56%.

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

