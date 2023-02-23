The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) Shares Bought by LMR Partners LLP

LMR Partners LLP grew its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA – Get Rating) by 23.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 899,250 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 168,027 shares during the period. The Liberty SiriusXM Group comprises about 0.6% of LMR Partners LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. LMR Partners LLP owned 0.28% of The Liberty SiriusXM Group worth $34,234,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP raised its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 438,870 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,817,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 50.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,301,272 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,898,000 after buying an additional 435,517 shares during the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP increased its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 70.6% during the second quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 51,590 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,859,000 after buying an additional 21,358 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 108.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 444,509 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,211,000 after buying an additional 231,392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weitz Investment Management Inc. increased its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 4.8% during the second quarter. Weitz Investment Management Inc. now owns 440,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,858,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. 29.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st.

In related news, CAO Brian J. Wendling sold 1,370 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $47,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $520,485. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, CAO Brian J. Wendling sold 1,370 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $47,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $520,485. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al purchased 800 shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $32.58 per share, for a total transaction of $26,064.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $417,024. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 8,200 shares of company stock worth $267,200 and sold 27,160 shares worth $1,224,657. 4.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ LSXMA traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $33.11. The company had a trading volume of 78,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 678,703. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.65. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 12 month low of $32.89 and a 12 month high of $51.19. The firm has a market cap of $10.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.31, a PEG ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.09.

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation of media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora. Sirius XM features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, and infotainment services.

