The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) Forecasted to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $1.93 Per Share

The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Middleby in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 21st. KeyCorp analyst J. Hammond forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $1.93 for the quarter. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Middleby’s current full-year earnings is $9.44 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Middleby’s Q2 2023 earnings at $2.32 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.89 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $9.75 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $10.75 EPS.

Get Middleby alerts:

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet upgraded Middleby from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Middleby from $175.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Middleby from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Middleby from $140.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Middleby in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.14.

Middleby Price Performance

MIDD opened at $153.87 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $146.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $142.14. Middleby has a fifty-two week low of $120.30 and a fifty-two week high of $189.59. The firm has a market cap of $8.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.33 and a beta of 1.54.

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Middleby had a net margin of 10.82% and a return on equity of 19.46%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.11 earnings per share.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Chapin Sarah Palisi sold 225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.83, for a total transaction of $32,586.75. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $979,050.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Middleby

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Covington Capital Management bought a new position in Middleby during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Middleby during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Middleby by 55.8% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 254 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Middleby by 34.1% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 307 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Middleby by 52.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 291 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.48% of the company’s stock.

About Middleby

(Get Rating)

The Middleby Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of foodservice equipment. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group, Food Processing Equipment Group, Residential Kitchen Equipment Group, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment manufactures, sells, and distributes foodservice equipment for the restaurant and institutional kitchen industry.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Middleby Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Middleby and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.