Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.35

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 22nd, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.35 per share by the medical research company on Friday, April 14th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.26%. This is a boost from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30.

Thermo Fisher Scientific has raised its dividend payment by an average of 16.5% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 5 years. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a dividend payout ratio of 4.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Thermo Fisher Scientific to earn $26.44 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 4.5%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Price Performance

Thermo Fisher Scientific stock opened at $548.40 on Thursday. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a 12 month low of $475.77 and a 12 month high of $618.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $564.64 and its 200-day moving average is $549.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $215.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.11, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.79.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The medical research company reported $5.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.19 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $11.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.41 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 21.42% and a net margin of 15.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.54 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific will post 23.72 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on TMO shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $661.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $710.00 to $693.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $620.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $613.00 to $670.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific to $620.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Thermo Fisher Scientific presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $647.00.

Thermo Fisher Scientific announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, November 10th that authorizes the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the medical research company to purchase up to 2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 1,600 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $571.96, for a total transaction of $915,136.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 128,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,614,111.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $571.96, for a total value of $915,136.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 128,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,614,111.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $569.18, for a total value of $11,383,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 128,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,256,311.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 27,775 shares of company stock worth $15,865,353. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Thermo Fisher Scientific

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Savant Capital LLC raised its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 3,627 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,997,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. 1776 Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 799 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Bristlecone Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 528 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.6% in the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 669 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $395,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,401 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,873,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.92% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software, and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

See Also

