Threshold (T) Price Tops $0.0401 on Exchanges

Threshold (T) traded up 1.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 23rd. In the last seven days, Threshold has traded down 4.6% against the dollar. One Threshold token can now be purchased for about $0.0401 or 0.00000168 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Threshold has a total market cap of $401.30 million and approximately $21.14 million worth of Threshold was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Threshold alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00010379 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.75 or 0.00032520 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.36 or 0.00043495 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.10 or 0.00021414 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0500 or 0.00000210 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001650 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004147 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.71 or 0.00217025 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23,836.59 or 1.00047680 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002671 BTC.

About Threshold

Threshold (T) is a token. Its genesis date was December 31st, 2021. Threshold’s total supply is 10,515,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Threshold’s official Twitter account is @thetnetwork. The Reddit community for Threshold is https://reddit.com/r/thresholdnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Threshold’s official website is threshold.network. Threshold’s official message board is forum.threshold.network.

Buying and Selling Threshold

According to CryptoCompare, “Threshold (T) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Threshold has a current supply of 10,515,000,000 with 8,503,650,871.20643 in circulation. The last known price of Threshold is 0.04095287 USD and is up 1.62 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 71 active market(s) with $22,856,658.59 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://threshold.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Threshold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Threshold should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Threshold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Threshold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Threshold and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.