Tilray Brands (TSE:TLRY) Trading Down 6.7%

Shares of Tilray Brands, Inc. (TSE:TLRY – Get Rating) fell 6.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$3.74 and last traded at C$3.78. 1,019,630 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 18% from the average session volume of 1,247,659 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$4.05.

Tilray Brands Trading Up 0.3 %

The firm has a market cap of C$2.37 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.98. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$4.03 and its 200-day moving average price is C$4.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.58, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 1.91.

About Tilray Brands

(Get Rating)

Tilray Brands, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, production, marketing, and distribution of medical cannabis products in Canada, the United States, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Cannabis Business, Distribution Business, Beverage Alcohol Business, and Wellness Business.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tilray Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tilray Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.