Tinka Resources (CVE:TK) Trading 7.7% Higher

Tinka Resources Limited (CVE:TK – Get Rating) shares were up 7.7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.14 and last traded at C$0.14. Approximately 12,222 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 41,420 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.13.

Tinka Resources Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.14 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.14. The firm has a market cap of C$54.78 million, a PE ratio of -28.00 and a beta of 1.38.

Tinka Resources Company Profile

Tinka Resources Limited, a junior mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of base and precious metals mineral properties in Peru. It primarily explores for zinc, lead, silver, gold, and copper deposits. The company's flagship project is the 100% owned the Ayawilca project that includes 59 granted mining concessions covering an area of approximately 16,548 hectares located in the Department of Pasco, Central Peru.

