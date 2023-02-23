Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) Sets New 52-Week High at $46.62

Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $46.62 and last traded at $46.33, with a volume of 216505 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.48.

TITN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Titan Machinery to $53.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. B. Riley began coverage on Titan Machinery in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 9.48 and a beta of 1.68. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 1.74.

Titan Machinery ( NASDAQ:TITN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.68. Titan Machinery had a return on equity of 22.81% and a net margin of 4.98%. The company had revenue of $668.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $655.00 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Titan Machinery Inc. will post 4.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Titan Machinery by 16.8% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 78,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,758,000 after buying an additional 11,285 shares in the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC boosted its stake in Titan Machinery by 7.5% during the second quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 681,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,282,000 after buying an additional 47,657 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Titan Machinery by 18.8% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 2,412 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its stake in Titan Machinery by 2.5% during the second quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 57,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after buying an additional 1,434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Titan Machinery in the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. Institutional investors own 81.30% of the company’s stock.

Titan Machinery, Inc engages in the management of agricultural and construction equipment stores. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture, Construction and International. The Agriculture segment sells services and rents machinery and related parts and attachments, for uses from large-scale farming to home and garden use in North America.

