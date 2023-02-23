Titan Medical (TSE:TMD) Shares Down 6.3%

Titan Medical Inc. (TSE:TMD – Get Rating) shares traded down 6.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.30 and last traded at C$0.30. 49,042 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 316,062 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.32.

Titan Medical Trading Down 4.7 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.28, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of C$34.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.91 and a beta of 3.33. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.75.

About Titan Medical

(Get Rating)

Titan Medical Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of robotic assisted surgical technologies for application in minimally invasive surgery. It is developing the Enos system, a robotic single access surgical system that includes a surgeon-controlled patient cart comprising a 3D high-definition vision system and multi-articulating instruments for performing surgical procedures; and a surgeon workstation that provides the surgeon with ergonomic interface to the patient cart and a 3D endoscopic view inside the patient's body during surgical procedures.

