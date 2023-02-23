Toho (OTCMKTS:TKCOF) Shares Down 0.4%

Shares of Toho Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TKCOF – Get Rating) dropped 0.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $35.40 and last traded at $35.40. Approximately 1,200 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 42% from the average daily volume of 2,067 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.56.

Toho Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.28.

About Toho

Toho Co, Ltd. engages in the business of film and theater production services. It operates through the following segments: Movie Film, Theater, Real Estate, and Others. The Movie Film segment produces, distributes, and exhibits movies; and creates and sells video programs, television programs, and commercial films.

