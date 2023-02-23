Tokocrypto (TKO) Price Reaches $0.38 on Major Exchanges

Tokocrypto (TKO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 22nd. One Tokocrypto coin can now be purchased for about $0.38 or 0.00001556 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Tokocrypto has traded up 0.2% against the dollar. Tokocrypto has a total market capitalization of $187.32 million and $4.58 million worth of Tokocrypto was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Tokocrypto

Tokocrypto’s genesis date was April 15th, 2018. Tokocrypto’s total supply is 497,801,124 coins. Tokocrypto’s official website is www.tokocrypto.com. Tokocrypto’s official Twitter account is @tkobytokocrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Tokocrypto Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Tokocrypto was launched in September 2018 and became the first entity registered under Indonesia's Commodities Futures Trading Regulatory Agency (BAPPEBTI) by November of that year. Tokocrypto’s latest project, TKO, is the first Indonesian cryptocurrency to offer a unique hybrid token model.The token serves several purposes on the Tokocrypto blockchain platform and allows users to participate in crypto exchanges, deposit and savings programs, cross-platform DeFi applications, and NFT marketplaces. Toko Token was officially launched in April 2021 and has since attracted the attention of both private and enterprise users. The Tokocrypto platform was created in tandem with Binance, which serves as a significant backing for the project and its future development.”

