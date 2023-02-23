Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $8.00 to $9.00 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.29. Toll Brothers also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $8.00-$9.00 EPS.

TOL traded up $0.58 during trading on Thursday, reaching $58.04. The stock had a trading volume of 540,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,443,798. Toll Brothers has a 1-year low of $39.53 and a 1-year high of $63.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $55.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 4.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.33. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 12.92% and a return on equity of 21.55%. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.24 earnings per share. Toll Brothers’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Toll Brothers will post 8.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 6th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 5th. Toll Brothers’s payout ratio is 6.94%.

Several research firms have weighed in on TOL. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Toll Brothers to $63.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Toll Brothers in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Toll Brothers from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $58.23.

In other news, Director Paul E. Shapiro sold 3,706 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.59, for a total transaction of $183,780.54. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 133,387 shares in the company, valued at $6,614,661.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Douglas C. Jr. Yearley sold 1,359 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.82, for a total value of $67,705.38. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,967,164.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul E. Shapiro sold 3,706 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.59, for a total transaction of $183,780.54. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 133,387 shares in the company, valued at $6,614,661.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 86,765 shares of company stock valued at $4,623,971 over the last ninety days. 1.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Toll Brothers by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,918 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in Toll Brothers by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,368 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 58,486 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,920,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 42.1% during the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,350 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,592 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.74% of the company’s stock.

Toll Brothers, Inc engages in the design, building, marketing, and arranging of financing for detached and attached homes in residential communities. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Home Building and City Living. The Traditional Home Building segment builds and sells homes for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in affluent suburban markets and caters to move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, age-qualified, and second-home buyers.

