TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) Shares Gap Up to $198.00

Shares of TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $198.00, but opened at $210.00. TopBuild shares last traded at $205.00, with a volume of 125,947 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BLD has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com raised TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $201.00 to $227.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of TopBuild from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Stephens decreased their price target on shares of TopBuild from $184.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TopBuild presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $228.11.

TopBuild Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $181.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $173.36. The firm has a market cap of $6.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.19 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Institutional Trading of TopBuild

About TopBuild

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of TopBuild by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 90,820 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $15,181,000 after purchasing an additional 7,401 shares during the last quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. increased its stake in TopBuild by 462.1% in the second quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. now owns 1,204,908 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $201,412,000 after purchasing an additional 990,537 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its stake in TopBuild by 6.0% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,377 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in TopBuild in the third quarter valued at $3,622,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of TopBuild by 6.6% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 27,943 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,671,000 after acquiring an additional 1,723 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.56% of the company’s stock.

TopBuild Corp. engages in the installation and distribution of insulation products and other building products to the U.S. and Canadian construction industry. It operates through the following segments: Installation, Specialty Distribution, and Corporate. The Installation segment provides insulation installation services nationwide through its TruTeam contractor services and business branches located in the U.S.

