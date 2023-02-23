TPG RE Finance Trust (NYSE:TRTX) Price Target Raised to $9.00 at Citigroup

TPG RE Finance Trust (NYSE:TRTX – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Citigroup from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s price objective points to a potential upside of 0.90% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of TPG RE Finance Trust in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Raymond James decreased their price target on TPG RE Finance Trust from $11.50 to $11.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on TPG RE Finance Trust from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research lowered shares of TPG RE Finance Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, TPG RE Finance Trust presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.80.

Shares of TPG RE Finance Trust stock opened at $8.92 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.06. TPG RE Finance Trust has a twelve month low of $6.31 and a twelve month high of $12.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $690.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.29 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a quick ratio of 177.12, a current ratio of 177.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 102.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,936,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,677,000 after buying an additional 1,488,474 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in TPG RE Finance Trust by 633.4% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 509,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,458,000 after purchasing an additional 439,759 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in TPG RE Finance Trust in the first quarter valued at about $4,095,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 440.2% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 239,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,826,000 after purchasing an additional 195,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 254.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 218,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,638,000 after purchasing an additional 156,847 shares during the last quarter. 56.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial real estate finance services. It originates, acquires, and manages commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt instruments in North America. The company was founded on October 24, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

