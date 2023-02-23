TPG RE Finance Trust (NYSE:TRTX) Price Target Raised to $9.00 at Citigroup

TPG RE Finance Trust (NYSE:TRTX – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Citigroup from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s price objective points to a potential upside of 0.90% from the stock’s current price.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of TPG RE Finance Trust in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Raymond James decreased their price target on TPG RE Finance Trust from $11.50 to $11.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on TPG RE Finance Trust from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research lowered shares of TPG RE Finance Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, TPG RE Finance Trust presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.80.
TPG RE Finance Trust Price Performance
Shares of TPG RE Finance Trust stock opened at $8.92 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.06. TPG RE Finance Trust has a twelve month low of $6.31 and a twelve month high of $12.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $690.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.29 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a quick ratio of 177.12, a current ratio of 177.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86.
TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial real estate finance services. It originates, acquires, and manages commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt instruments in North America. The company was founded on October 24, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
