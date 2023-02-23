TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) Lifted to Buy at Bank of America

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a $14.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $9.00. Bank of America‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 17.35% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on TPIC. Craig Hallum upgraded TPI Composites from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of TPI Composites from $21.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of TPI Composites from $21.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on shares of TPI Composites from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, TPI Composites has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.83.

NASDAQ TPIC opened at $11.93 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.19 and its 200-day moving average is $13.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $500.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.01 and a beta of 1.79. TPI Composites has a one year low of $8.46 and a one year high of $25.05.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TPIC. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of TPI Composites by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,010,706 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,390,000 after purchasing an additional 128,862 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TPI Composites by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,923,249 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,694,000 after acquiring an additional 90,344 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of TPI Composites by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,459,136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,796,000 after acquiring an additional 252,398 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of TPI Composites by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,445,987 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,311,000 after acquiring an additional 50,922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of TPI Composites by 86.0% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 969,580 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,120,000 after purchasing an additional 448,221 shares during the last quarter. 82.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TPI Composites, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacturing of composite wind blades for the wind energy market. It operates through the following segments: United States (US), Asia, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East & Africa (EMEA), and India. The US segment includes the production of wind blades in its Newton, Iowa plant, the manufacturing of precision molding and assembly systems used for the production of wind blades in its Warren, Rhode Island facility, and composite solutions for the transportation industry.

